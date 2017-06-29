Man wanted for over $300K in fraudulent transactions

Gwinnett County Police have released a photo of a man they say opened two fraudulent bank accounts by giving false information.

Police say the accounts were opened on May 12 at a Wells Fargo Bank in the 5400 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard. On June 2, one of the accounts received a wire transfer deposit for over $300,000.

The suspect was able to withdraw over $95,000. After the initial withdrawal, the bank received a message from the wire transfer company that the money was unlawfully transferred.

If anyone recognizes the man in the above photo, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

