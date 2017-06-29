Morehouse College's new interim president pledges to improve transparency

The new interim president of Morehouse College pledges to make transparency a top priority, as he tries to move the campus past a season of turmoil.

Harold Martin, Jr., who was valedictorian of Morehouse's class of 2002, officially took over the helm of his alma mater Thursday, replacing William Taggart, who died suddenly of an aneurysm a few weeks ago.

Taggart held the presidency on an interim basis after the January ouster of John Wilson. The Morehouse College Board of Trustees terminated the contract of Wilson and removed its board leadership in an attempt to repair relations with students, faculty and alumni. At the time, students and graduates said Wilson was a poor communicator and board members improperly meddled in school affairs.

CBS46 asked Martin how he will assure the Morehouse community that transparency is a top priority.

"As I take on this role, you can’t say you’re going to be transparent. That’s a meaningless assertion. You just have to be transparent. People have to feel it," said Martin. "I’ll say it. I’ll remind people so that they can hold me accountable, but ultimately, they’re going to believe it because I’m going to do it.”

Martin obtained his M.B.A from Harvard Business School and a J.D. from Yale Law School.

Willie Woods, the new chairman of the Morehouse College Board of Trustees, said the search continues for a permanent president. But for now, he said, having Martin at the helm gives board members the confidence to take their time with that search.

