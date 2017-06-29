Morehouse College's new interim president pledges to improve transparency

The new interim president of Morehouse College pledges to make transparency a top priority, as he tries to move the campus past a season of turmoil.More >
Beyonce announced the four winners of her Formation Scholars Awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, and one of the students is a junior at Spelman College.More >
In celebration of Beyonce's legendary "Lemonade" album, the singer and actress announced the establishment of the Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year.More >
Georgia's Department of Education will recognize a special teacher this week.More >
A non-profit Atlanta university is fighting back against a new state law that strips funding for private universities trying to protect undocumented students.More >
A bar designed in the shape of the Hawks Pacman logo and a barbershop are just a couple of things coming to Philips Arena in downtown Atlanta.More >
Crews were able to pull a man in a wheelchair to safety during a fire at his home in Atlanta late Wednesday night.More >
AAA estimates more than 37 million Americans will drive to their destinations this Fourth of July. A holiday that can prove deadly on the roads when alcohol is involved.More >
A police officer is on administrative leave after he was seen punching a man on the ground during an arrest in Atlanta.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
A 22-year-old man is dead after his family says he instructed his girlfriend to shoot him, in what they say was a YouTube stunt gone wrong.More >
