Man grabs beer and cigarettes before robbing local Texaco on Monday

Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a suspect who robbed a local Texaco early Monday morning.

June 26, around 6:30 a.m. a man walked into the gas station on Medlock Road in Peachtree Corners, and grabbed a case of beer out of the cooler. He then walked up to the register and requested two packs of cigarettes from the employee. Whilst the employee reached to grab the cigarettes, the suspect pulled out a small pistol and demanded the employee open the register and place it on the counter.

The victim complied and the suspect proceeded to take the money from the register, as well as take the beer and the cigarettes.

The suspect got away in an older model tan-colored Toyota 4Runner.

According to Police, the suspect is a white male, approximately 6 feet, 200 pounds, with a dark beard and tattoo on his right forearm. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white shirt, dark colored pants, sunglasses a black beanie hat, and armed with a small pistol.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

