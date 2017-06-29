Florida man apprehended for sexual assault of a child in Georgia

A St. Petersburg man was taken into custody on charges related to the rape of a nine year old child in Georgia.

Irwin Keith Littles, 32, is charged with felony child molestation, felony aggravated child molestation, felony aggravated sexual battery, and felony rape.

According to authorities, Littles raped the child between January 2014 and May 2014 at a residence on Meadow Lane in Decatur. He was apprehended June 28 in Kenneth City, Florida.

Littles is being held for extradition to Georgia, where he will be taken into custody at the DeKalb County Jail pending trial.

