Suspect sought in Atlanta homicide

Irwin Keith Littles, 32, is charged with felony child molestation, felony aggravated child molestation, felony aggravated sexual battery, and felony rape.More >
Irwin Keith Littles, 32, is charged with felony child molestation, felony aggravated child molestation, felony aggravated sexual battery, and felony rape.More >
Police tell CBS46, officers were attempted to serve a search and arrest warrant at the home of Benjamin Blackburn.More >
Police tell CBS46, officers were attempted to serve a search and arrest warrant at the home of Benjamin Blackburn.More >
Donald Woods is the suspect in this case. He was seen driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois tag K125447.More >
Donald Woods is the suspect in this case. He was seen driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois tag K125447.More >
Gwinnett County Police have released a photo of a man they say opened two fraudulent bank accounts by giving false information.More >
Gwinnett County Police have released a photo of a man they say opened two fraudulent bank accounts by giving false information.More >
Raul Arruevalle, 39, asked an unknown woman for a ride June 18 at a QuickTrip in the 2100 block of Beaver Ruin Road.More >
Raul Arruevalle, 39, asked an unknown woman for a ride June 18 at a QuickTrip in the 2100 block of Beaver Ruin Road.More >
The new interim president of Morehouse College pledges to make transparency a top priority, as he tries to move the campus past a season of turmoil.More >
The new interim president of Morehouse College pledges to make transparency a top priority, as he tries to move the campus past a season of turmoil.More >
Donald Woods is the suspect in this case. He was seen driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois tag K125447.More >
Donald Woods is the suspect in this case. He was seen driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois tag K125447.More >
A bar designed in the shape of the Hawks Pacman logo and a barbershop are just a couple of things coming to Philips Arena in downtown Atlanta.More >
A bar designed in the shape of the Hawks Pacman logo and a barbershop are just a couple of things coming to Philips Arena in downtown Atlanta.More >
Crews were able to pull a man in a wheelchair to safety during a fire at his home in Atlanta late Wednesday night.More >
Crews were able to pull a man in a wheelchair to safety during a fire at his home in Atlanta late Wednesday night.More >
AAA estimates more than 37 million Americans will drive to their destinations this Fourth of July. A holiday that can prove deadly on the roads when alcohol is involved.More >
AAA estimates more than 37 million Americans will drive to their destinations this Fourth of July. A holiday that can prove deadly on the roads when alcohol is involved.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
A 22-year-old man is dead after his family says he instructed his girlfriend to shoot him, in what they say was a YouTube stunt gone wrong.More >
A 22-year-old man is dead after his family says he instructed his girlfriend to shoot him, in what they say was a YouTube stunt gone wrong.More >
AAA estimates more than 37 million Americans will drive to their destinations this Fourth of July. A holiday that can prove deadly on the roads when alcohol is involved.More >
AAA estimates more than 37 million Americans will drive to their destinations this Fourth of July. A holiday that can prove deadly on the roads when alcohol is involved.More >