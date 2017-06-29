Suspect sought in Atlanta homicide

The Atlanta Police Department has released the photo of a man they say is wanted in connection to a homicide in Atlanta, Thursday.

The homicide took place at the intersection of Sells Avenue and Peeples Street.

Donald Woods is the suspect in this case. He was seen driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois tag K125447.

If you see him, contact police.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.