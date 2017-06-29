Braves designate struggling Bartolo Colon for assignment

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bartolo Colon throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

The Atlanta Braves' Bartolo Colon experiment appears to be over, as the team designated their 44-year-old pitcher for assignment.

The move comes one day after Colon struggled in a start against the San Diego Padres, giving up six runs and eight hits in just four innings of work Wednesday. The loss dropped his record to 2-8 in 2017, with an 8.14 ERA. His 8 losses this season matched his entire season total from last season, his final with the New York Mets.

The Braves signed the veteran Colon during the offseason, hoping the right-hander could add a solid, veteran presence to the team's young rotation. The plan appeared to have worked early in the season, with Colon recording a 2-hitter in his debut, and pitching through the 6th inning in three of his first four starts.

But the wheels simply fell off as the season progressed. Colon struggled to stay healthy, and became unable to make it through the early innings of his starts unscathed.

Colon will now go on waivers. If another team does not claim him, it is likely the Braves will release him from the remainder of his contract.

