CBS46 uncovers zip codes with highest insurance premiums

Drivers know they're supposed to have car insurance whether they like it or not.

"The rates are extremely high from my perspective," driver Terrance Harden said.

But drivers don't always know how rates are set and that where you live can make a difference.

Wading through data at Carinsurance.com we discovered the zip codes with the highest premiums for Georgia are right here in metro Atlanta. Based on a 40 year old male with full coverage on a 2016 Honda Accord, Atlanta zip code 30318 that stretches from the connector west to I-285 is the highest.

"It's very congested so I could see how maybe the rates would be higher because there are more fender benders," driver Laurie Hagerty said.

Decatur zip code 30035 just east of I-285 comes in at number two. The small zip code area of 30314 just above I-20 east is number three. The Redan zip code of 30088 near Stone Mountain comes in fourth.

"Why would there be a difference in this area and another area," driver Anthony Bobbitt questioned.

CBS46 Traffic Solutions reporter Vince Sims went in search of those answers and discovered several factors car insurance companies use in setting rates. Those include things you can't control like frequency of thefts, collisions, and vandalism.

Some people say that isn't fair.

"A lot of people have insurance for years, don't have an accident, their cars don't get broke in so that's just money going no where," driver Terrance Harden said.

Some personal factors that affect rates include your driving record, type of car you drive and even your age.

