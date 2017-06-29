Ferguson supports legislation ensuring fair union Elections

Congressman Drew Ferguson (R-Ga) today voted to pass the Employee Privacy Protection Act and Workforce Democracy and Fairness Act out of the Education and Workforce Committee.

“This legislation will restore the integrity and fairness to the union election process and, above all, protect employee privacy regardless of where they side on the issue,” said Ferguson.

The Employee Privacy Protection Act will give workers the ability to choose what personal contact information is given to employers and unions during a union election process.

The Workforce Democracy and and Fairness Act will reverse the harmful policies of the previous administrations ambush election rule and micro-union rules, thus codifying previous long-standing National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election procedures.

Both bills passed out of committee and will head to the House floor for consideration.