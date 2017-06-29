One victim's disaster at The Masters - CBS46 News

One victim's disaster at The Masters

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Connect
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
Connect
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)

Thinking about getting tickets to next year's Masters Tournament?

You'll want to watch this story about a golf-loving couple who thought they were on their way to Augusta National, but were stopped long before the first hole.

Better Call Harry has what you need to know before you order tickets for any big-name event.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 