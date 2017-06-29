Police officer accused of tipping off alleged drug traffickers

A former Cartersville police officer who was part of a DEA task force has been accused of tipping off alleged drug traffickers.

Bryson-Taylor Wayne Banks, 31, worked as a police officer for the department from October 2008 until August 2015.

According to the Justice Department, as a police officer, Banks used an informant who gave him information about several alleged drug traffickers. However, in 2014 Banks allegedly flipped the script and is accused of giving the informant information using a confidential law enforcement database, according to authorities, who add that the information provided to the informant allowed him to warn the alleged drug traffickers about police.

Banks is even accused of tipping off an inmate in jail that his conversations were being wiretapped by authorities, which the FBI says compromised their investigation.

Banks has been charged with the following:

Unlawful notification of electronic surveillance

Unlawful disclosure of wire, oral or electronic communications

Use of a communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the Controlled Substances Act

Misprision of a felony

Unlawfully accessing a law enforcement database

Disclosure of confidential information

Banks was indicted on June 27.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.