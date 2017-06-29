Police officer accused of tipping off alleged drug traffickers

Police say a man who confessed to stealing iPhones didn't get far thanks to GPS tracking on one of the phones.More >
Police say a man who confessed to stealing iPhones didn't get far thanks to GPS tracking on one of the phones.More >
A former Cartersville police officer who was part of a DEA task force has been accused of tipping off alleged drug traffickers.More >
A former Cartersville police officer who was part of a DEA task force has been accused of tipping off alleged drug traffickers.More >
Donald Woods is the suspect in this case. He was seen driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois tag K125447.More >
Donald Woods is the suspect in this case. He was seen driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois tag K125447.More >
Irwin Keith Littles, 32, is charged with felony child molestation, felony aggravated child molestation, felony aggravated sexual battery, and felony rape.More >
Irwin Keith Littles, 32, is charged with felony child molestation, felony aggravated child molestation, felony aggravated sexual battery, and felony rape.More >
Police tell CBS46, officers were attempted to serve a search and arrest warrant at the home of Benjamin Blackburn.More >
Police tell CBS46, officers were attempted to serve a search and arrest warrant at the home of Benjamin Blackburn.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
A 22-year-old man is dead after his family says he instructed his girlfriend to shoot him, in what they say was a YouTube stunt gone wrong.More >
A 22-year-old man is dead after his family says he instructed his girlfriend to shoot him, in what they say was a YouTube stunt gone wrong.More >
AAA estimates more than 37 million Americans will drive to their destinations this Fourth of July. A holiday that can prove deadly on the roads when alcohol is involved.More >
AAA estimates more than 37 million Americans will drive to their destinations this Fourth of July. A holiday that can prove deadly on the roads when alcohol is involved.More >