Cobb County could punish eyesore businesses with “blight tax”

Several Cobb County commissioners have come out in support of a proposed “blight tax” on business owners who allow their properties to become neighborhood eye sores.

The tax would apply only to commercial properties, and to residential properties that are rented out by landlords. The penalty: a 700% property tax increase for the year.

“It does sound harsh, and it may be,” said Cobb County Commissioner Joann Birrell, one of three commissioners to publicly state their support for the tax. “I think it will be a good tool for us,” she said.

She said properties on which illegal activity is taking place, or where there is a safety issue, would be subject to the penalty. However, they would first be given a chance to make repairs before the issue goes before a judge to assess the tax.

“Hopefully 9 times out of 10 the (business owners) are going to know that they’re going to get an increase on their tax bill and be penalized if they don’t fix it up, make the repairs, and come into compliance,” she said.

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on the tax at their regular meeting on July 25. If approved, it would go into effect in August for all of unincorporated Cobb County. Two cities in the county, Acworth and Kennesaw, already have a similar ordinance in place.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.