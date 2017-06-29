Cobb County commissioners failed to budget $900,000 for traffic control at SunTrust Park

There's no denying that on game days at SunTrust Park, roads around the stadium are packed and people are needed to direct traffic.

"It's ridiculous. I mean traffic is just crazy," Jack Toma, who works near the stadium, told CBS46.

CBS46 learned that Cobb County commissioners failed to allocate $900,000 in last year's budget to pay for police officers to direct traffic. The oversight is forcing officials to dig into other funds to cover the costs.

"Right now I'm focused on the current situation, which is to provide public safety for the stadium," new Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce said.

Boyce says he inherited this problem.

CBS46 found out that it's the police department's responsibility to calculate those costs, but Boyce says the board and former chairman, Tim Lee, should have fact-checked the budget when it came to their desks.

That doesn't sit well with tax payers like Toma.

"I think they were just trying to push something through and didn't include all the costs," Toma said.

CBS46 uncovered that right now the money to fund traffic control is coming from reserves and the 30 unfilled Cobb County police officer positions. Officers are switching around their schedules so they can direct game day traffic without getting overtime.

That leaves a shortage in other parts of the county.

"I mean to harm security in other areas just to secure this facility that's for profit, I don't think that's a very good idea," Toma said.

Boyce says safety is his number one priority. He's hoping to cut traffic costs near SunTrust Park next year to $400,000. CBS46 learned he'll do that by using more trained civilians to direct traffic and just enough police officers to keep the area safe.

"I can assure there will be no negligence in the atmosphere of public safety in this county for that stadium," Boyce said.

CBS46 reached out to former Cobb County Chairman Tim Lee to ask how this mix up happened. He wasn't available for comment.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.