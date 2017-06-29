Man steals iPhones, caught hour later due to GPS

Police say a man who confessed to stealing iPhones didn't get far thanks to GPS tracking on the phones.

Samuel Lawrence, 21, walked into an AT&T store in Lilburn, forced an employee to open a safe and took about eight iPhones and nine iPads. according to a spokesperson with the Lilburn Police Department.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on June 28.

After stealing the phones, police say Lawrence left the store through an emergency exit to get another bag for more items, which is when the employee locked the door and called 911.

About an hour later, Lawrence was caught by Georgia State Patrol in Doraville thanks to a GPS tracking device in one of the phones.

Police say they found the stolen devices in his car, adding that he confessed to the robbery, in addition to two armed robberies in Duluth. He was also charged with offenses related to a high-speed chase.

