Man shot by authorities serving warrant in Marietta

Police say a man was shot Thursday night while authorities were serving a warrant in Marietta.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of Franklin Gateway.

A spokesperson with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office told CBS46 a narcotics team was serving a warrant when the man was shot, although they didn't say what specifically led to the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting.

The condition of the man shot was not immediately provided to CBS46.

