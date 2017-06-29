Man shot by authorities serving warrant in Marietta

Police say a man was shot Thursday night while authorities were serving a warrant in Marietta.More >
Police say a man who confessed to stealing iPhones didn't get far thanks to GPS tracking on one of the phones.More >
A former Cartersville police officer who was part of a DEA task force has been accused of tipping off alleged drug traffickers.More >
Donald Woods is the suspect in this case. He was seen driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois tag K125447.More >
Irwin Keith Littles, 32, is charged with felony child molestation, felony aggravated child molestation, felony aggravated sexual battery, and felony rape.More >
Police say a man was shot Thursday night while authorities were serving a warrant in Marietta.More >
CBS46 learned that Cobb County commissioners failed to allocate $900,000 in last year's budget to pay for police officers to direct traffic at SunTrust Park.More >
Several Cobb County commissioners have come out in support of a proposed “blight tax” on business owners who allow their properties to become neighborhood eye sores.More >
Michael Register, who has more than 30 years of operational and supervisory law enforcement experience, was voted as the new chief at the June 13 meeting.More >
The wife of a veteran who was reported missing in 2014 is speaking publicly for the first time since her husband disappeared.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
A 22-year-old man is dead after his family says he instructed his girlfriend to shoot him, in what they say was a YouTube stunt gone wrong.More >
AAA estimates more than 37 million Americans will drive to their destinations this Fourth of July. A holiday that can prove deadly on the roads when alcohol is involved.More >
