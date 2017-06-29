More scattered rain in Atlanta Friday

Expect another day of scattered showers and storms in metro Atlanta Friday.

Grab the umbrella before you head to work Friday in metro Atlanta, as we'll see another day of scattered rain, especially in the morning. While the coverage of rain will decrease in the afternoon and evening, scattered storms will remain possible.

8 AM

Scattered rain. 71° West wind from 0-5 mph.



Scattered rain. 71° West wind from 0-5 mph. Noon

Mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible. 77° Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible. 77° Southeast wind from 5-10 mph. 3 PM

Mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible. 80° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible. 80° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 5 PM

Mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible. 81° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible. 81° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible. 80° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible. 80° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 74° Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Friday

8:52 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Today

