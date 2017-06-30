Sex assault charges dropped against former Wheeler High football - CBS46 News

Sex assault charges dropped against former Wheeler High football player

By WGCL Digital Team
Allen Artis arrest photo. (SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff's Office) Allen Artis arrest photo. (SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
MARIETTA, GA (CBS46) -

Sexual assault charges against a former Wheeler High School football player have been dropped.

A North Carolina district attorney allowed the charges to be dropped against Allen Artis, saying both parties were satisfied with the terms. Artis, a University of North Carolina student-athlete and Marietta native was accused of raping classmate Delaney Robinson at an on-campus apartment in February of 2016.

Robinson reported the assault that night and gave police statements.

"I was drinking that night on Valentine's Day. I am underage and I take responsibility for that but does that does not give anybody that right to violate me," Robinson said following the incident.

Artis claimed the act was consensual.

