Sex assault charges dropped against former Wheeler High football player

Police say a man was fatally shot Thursday night while authorities were serving a warrant in Marietta.More >
Police say a man was fatally shot Thursday night while authorities were serving a warrant in Marietta.More >
Sexual assault charges against a former Wheeler High School football player have been dropped.More >
Sexual assault charges against a former Wheeler High School football player have been dropped.More >
CBS46 learned that Cobb County commissioners failed to allocate $900,000 in last year's budget to pay for police officers to direct traffic at SunTrust Park.More >
CBS46 learned that Cobb County commissioners failed to allocate $900,000 in last year's budget to pay for police officers to direct traffic at SunTrust Park.More >
Several Cobb County commissioners have come out in support of a proposed “blight tax” on business owners who allow their properties to become neighborhood eye sores.More >
Several Cobb County commissioners have come out in support of a proposed “blight tax” on business owners who allow their properties to become neighborhood eye sores.More >
Michael Register, who has more than 30 years of operational and supervisory law enforcement experience, was voted as the new chief at the June 13 meeting.More >
Michael Register, who has more than 30 years of operational and supervisory law enforcement experience, was voted as the new chief at the June 13 meeting.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
The city of Chicago recently placed a 5-foot golden sculpture that spells out “REAL FAKE” in big bubble letters in front of Trump Tower.More >
The city of Chicago recently placed a 5-foot golden sculpture that spells out “REAL FAKE” in big bubble letters in front of Trump Tower.More >
Nearly two years after some claimed they had been railroaded by city leaders in Statham, they say there is finally justice.More >
Nearly two years after some claimed they had been railroaded by city leaders in Statham, they say there is finally justice.More >
Police say a man was fatally shot Thursday night while authorities were serving a warrant in Marietta.More >
Police say a man was fatally shot Thursday night while authorities were serving a warrant in Marietta.More >