Sex assault charges dropped against former Wheeler High football player

Sexual assault charges against a former Wheeler High School football player have been dropped.

A North Carolina district attorney allowed the charges to be dropped against Allen Artis, saying both parties were satisfied with the terms. Artis, a University of North Carolina student-athlete and Marietta native was accused of raping classmate Delaney Robinson at an on-campus apartment in February of 2016.

Robinson reported the assault that night and gave police statements.

"I was drinking that night on Valentine's Day. I am underage and I take responsibility for that but does that does not give anybody that right to violate me," Robinson said following the incident.

Artis claimed the act was consensual.

