Police search for man accused of flashing gun at drivers, firing shots

Police in Bartow County are looking for a man accused of pulling a gun on at least three drivers in separate incidents.

One of the drivers spoke exclusively to CBS46 News. The woman said she noticed a vehicle swerving on Wade Road and thought the driver was either drunk or talking on their phone.

She tried to pass the vehicle and that's when she saw something coming out of the sunroof. The man was holding a gun and fired off a shot.

"As I go by, a shot is fired in the air. Then he pulls out behind me and he's on my tail. I'm trying to hurry and get away and he's got his gun pointed out the window toward my car and at that point I'm thinking there's nothing I can do," said the woman, who didn't want to be identified.

The man eventually drove away, leaving the woman unharmed.

Police say they received calls about two other incidents within an hour involving the same vehicle, described a silver Ford Escape with stickers on the back of the windshield. They also say the incidents appear to be random.

