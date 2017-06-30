Cherokee County couple's story highlights Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month and a Cherokee County couple's story shows just how awful this disease can hit any family at any time.

Ronnie and Betty Page have been married for more than 50 years but in the past five, their lives have changed dramatically.

Ronnie says the day he married Betty, he made a promise that he'd never leave. He says they knew each other for five months and were married. That was nearly 55 years ago.

Little did he know the time would come when that promise would be tested.

"It was just God's plan for us to be together that's all there was to it," said Ronnie. "We had no earthly idea. I'd heard of dementia and I'd heard of Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's and dementia just robs you of who you are."

Betty was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and it has since rocked the family. Each Christmas, the Pages opened their home. Betty played Mrs. Claus for nearly 25 years and now has no recollection.

"Did you tell them that you did Mrs. Claus for 24 years? Do you remember doing that?" asks Ronnie. "No," says Betty.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, nearly 150,000 people live with the disease in Georgia. There are more than a half-million people taking care of them. Doctors say, if detected early, with treatment it is possible an older person can stay independent for a longer period of time.

