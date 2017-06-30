Law enforcement analyst: excessive force complaint against APD officer unfounded

CBS46 law enforcement analyst, Vincent Hill, a former police officer himself, is taking a closer look at the video showing an APD officer allegedly using excessive force against a man.

After the cell phone video was posted to Facebook, Officer Quinton Green was placed on administrative leave while the department investigates the complaint.

In the police report, the man being punched in the video is described as resisting arrest for possessing a crack pipe.

Because Hill is a former police officer, he can say what people currently in uniform are not allowed to say.

"I can clearly see how the public would think it's bad," says Hill. "They see a police officer with his knee in someone's back and he's punching him. But here's what I saw. Someone who's resisting arrest. You can see a handcuff on his left hand. You can see he's not putting his other hand behind his back. You don't know all the circumstances that led to what you saw in that video."

Green says Williams swung his arms wildly and fought his attempts to get the cuffs on. And as bad as it looks, in that situation, the law says police are technically allowed to punch you.

"There's six steps that officers are allowed by law to use. Number four is hard empty hand control, which does allow punches to the face, punches to the body, to effect your arrest. So if you have someone resisting arrest, by law, you're allowed to do this. so from a legal standpoint, the officer didn't do anything wrong here," continued Hill.

While making an excessive force complaint on behalf of Williams, a Black Lives Matter Atlanta representative highlighted the number of incidents in the officer's background.

CBS46 looked up Green's record, and found one other pending complaint, a maltreatment and use of force issue from May. However, there's no details listed in the form provided to the public. Both complaints are under investigation by APD and no final disposition has been reached.

Green has been with the Atlanta Police Department for four years and those are the only two use of force complaints against him.

