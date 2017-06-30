CBS46 legal analyst says excessive force by officer may have been justified

CBS46 legal analyst Victor Hill, a former police officer himself, is taking a closer look at the video showing an officer allegedly using excessive force against a man, leading to him being placed on administrative leave.More >
CBS46 legal analyst Victor Hill, a former police officer himself, is taking a closer look at the video showing an officer allegedly using excessive force against a man, leading to him being placed on administrative leave.More >
Mayor Kasim Reed says the deal with Philips Arena ensures that the Atlanta Hawks remain in the City of Atlanta for decades to come. But Atlanta taxpayers feel like this money should have been invested in their communities.More >
Mayor Kasim Reed says the deal with Philips Arena ensures that the Atlanta Hawks remain in the City of Atlanta for decades to come. But Atlanta taxpayers feel like this money should have been invested in their communities.More >
Wading through data at Carinsurance.com we discovered the zip codes with the highest premiums for Georgia are right here in metro Atlanta.More >
Wading through data at Carinsurance.com we discovered the zip codes with the highest premiums for Georgia are right here in metro Atlanta.More >
Donald Woods is the suspect in this case. He was seen driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois tag K125447.More >
Donald Woods is the suspect in this case. He was seen driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois tag K125447.More >
The new interim president of Morehouse College pledges to make transparency a top priority, as he tries to move the campus past a season of turmoil.More >
The new interim president of Morehouse College pledges to make transparency a top priority, as he tries to move the campus past a season of turmoil.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
The city of Chicago recently placed a 5-foot golden sculpture that spells out “REAL FAKE” in big bubble letters in front of Trump Tower.More >
The city of Chicago recently placed a 5-foot golden sculpture that spells out “REAL FAKE” in big bubble letters in front of Trump Tower.More >
Nearly two years after some claimed they had been railroaded by city leaders in Statham, they say there is finally justice.More >
Nearly two years after some claimed they had been railroaded by city leaders in Statham, they say there is finally justice.More >
A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old.More >
A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old.More >