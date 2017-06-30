CBS46 legal analyst says excessive force by officer may have been justified

CBS46 legal analyst Victor Hill, a former police officer himself, is taking a closer look at the video showing an officer allegedly using excessive force against a man, leading to him being placed on administrative leave.

In the police report, the officer at the center of the investigation said the man being punched in the video was resisting arrest for possessing a crack pipe.

Shortly after the cell phone video was posted to the Black Lives Matter Atlanta Facebook page, Officer Quinton Green was temporarily taken off the job by the Atlanta Police Department.

CBS46 showed the video to law enforcement analyst, Vincent Hill. He used to be a police officer, and he can say what people currently in uniform are not allowed to say.

"I can clearly see how the public would think it's bad," says Hill. "They see a police officer with his knee in someone's back and he's punching him. But here's what I saw. Someone who's resisting arrest. You can see a handcuff on his left hand. You can see he's not putting his other hand behind his back. You don't know all the circumstances that led to what you saw in that video."

In the police report, Officer Green says he spotted Rickey Williams, the homeless man seen on the ground with a crack pipe. Green says Williams swung his arms wildly and fought his attempts to get the cuffs on. And as bad as it looks, in that situation, the law says police are technically allowed to punch you.

"There's six steps that officers are allowed by law to use. Number four is hard empty hand control, which does allow punches to the face, punches to the body, to effect your arrest. So if you have someone resisting arrest, by law, you're allowed to do this. so from a legal standpoint, the officer didn't do anything wrong here," continued Hill.

Still, Black Lives Matter Atlanta is highlighting the number of complaints in the officer's background.

"When you look at Officer Green's record, you'll see that Officer Green is no saint," says Sir Maejor Page with Black Lives Matter.

CBS46 looked up his record, and found a maltreatment and use of force complaint from May but there's no details listed in the form that's available to the public.

Green has been with the Atlanta Police Department for four years and those are the only two use of force complaints against him.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.