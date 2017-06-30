Study shows 7 out of 10 young adults ineligible for military service

We depend on our military to protect us during times of combat but alarming numbers show that most young adults in the U.S. wouldn't even be qualified to serve in the military.

Leland Jones, a veteran and member of the Army Grassroots Recruitment Advisory Board says the country's youth is unprepared to serve in the military.

"It's summertime right now and how many of our kids, over the last month, have actually taken the time to go out and run, read a book and do some things like go to the camp, go swimming, bowling, or are we just on chill mode? That means we're regressing while others in other countries are engaging and we're not," says Jones.

The Department of Defense says 71 percent of all people between the ages of 17 to 24 are ineligible for military service. Those people are unqualified due to being overweight, addicted to drugs, not meeting educational standards or having a serious criminal record.

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis outlined a grim forecast if the country was forced to go to war.

"I've been shocked by what I've seen about our readiness to fight," said Mattis. "We've now taken the route of coming out of some parts of the Middle East but we're still there, and the need is still there, so the numbers have gotten smaller, but the need is now engaging again."

Jones and others say the key is catching children early, helping them succeed in school, helping to keep them out of trouble and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

