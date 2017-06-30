Son of former Braves player awake and recovering after days on life support

The son of Keith Lockhart, a former Atlanta Braves player, is continuing to recover following several days on life support after he was hit in the face with a baseball during a tournament game in South Carolina.

According to a post by his sister Sydney, Jason Lockhart was hit in the face by a throw by the catcher during a play at home plate. The family initially thought Jason's nose was broken and would need some stitches. When he was taken to a doctor's office, his nose began to bleed profusely and the medical staff could not get it to stop.

Surgery was performed to locate and repair an artery in his nose that continued to bleed. Sydney Lockhart posted to Facebook on Thursday saying that Jason still has distressing tremors that aren't allowing him to sleep. He gets shaking in several areas of his boy and isn't able to control it.

