Man captures video of Boys & Girls Club bus traveling at high rate of speed

A man traveling down a metro Atlanta whipped out his cell phone and began recording a Boys & Girls Club bus driver traveling nearly 90 miles per hour.

The video was posted to Shawn Zwilling's Facebook page on Tuesday.

In the video, Zwilling describes what's happening, focusing on the bus's rate of speed before showing how fast he was driving in order to keep up. He writes in a response to a comment on the post that he later learned that 20 children were aboard the bus at the time.

Watch the full video below

No word on if the driver of the bus will face any discipline.

