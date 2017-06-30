Third suspect arrested in Fayette County home invasion

Police have arrested a third man they said is responsible for the stabbing death of an elderly man inside his home in Fayetteville.

Travione Keonte Reynolds, 21, was taken into custody without incident at a home in DeKalb County.

Reynolds, along with two other suspects (Jeffrey Lee Wallace, 22, and Kavion Wyzeenski Tookes, 21) are accused of killing 74-year-old Albert Eugene DeMagnus.

The victim's wife told investigators that she awoke hearing a disturbance in another part of the home and saw three men near her husband, who was suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The suspects demanded jewelry from the homeowners, but it is not yet known if anything was taken from the home.

