Travel experts predict new July 4th record

Auto club AAA predicts more Americans will travel over the July 4th holiday period than ever before.More >
CBS46 legal analyst Vincent Hill, a former police officer himself, is taking a closer look at the video showing an officer allegedly using excessive force against a man, leading to him being placed on administrative leave.More >
Mayor Kasim Reed says the deal with Philips Arena ensures that the Atlanta Hawks remain in the City of Atlanta for decades to come. But Atlanta taxpayers feel like this money should have been invested in their communities.More >
Wading through data at Carinsurance.com we discovered the zip codes with the highest premiums for Georgia are right here in metro Atlanta.More >
Donald Woods is the suspect in this case. He was seen driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois tag K125447.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
President Donald Trump, who has squandered five months of united government, has single-handedly made the entire legislative process more difficult for Republicans.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month and a Cherokee County couple's story shows just how awful this disease can hit any family at any time.More >
A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old.More >
