Travel experts predict new July 4th record

Auto club AAA predicts more Americans will travel over the July 4th holiday period than ever before.

A record-breaking 44.2 million Americans will travel by road, air and waterways, AAA said, an increase of 1.3 million Americans from last year's holiday. Among those travelers are 1.3 million Georgians.

The biggest factors driving growth are low gas prices, strong employment, rising incomes, and higher consumer confidence, AAA said.

The Georgia State Patrol has troopers on the highways in big numbers. Because July 4th falls on a Tuesday, it’s considered a five-day holiday travel period. Last year, six people died on Georgia roadways, and troopers want to keep that number down.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has suspended all construction-related lane closures through 5 a.m. July 5.

