Father of laundromat murder suspect surrenders to police

The father of the man police say killed a laundromat employee has surrendered to police, June 29.

Kevin Ward Clark, Sr. is now in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.

Police say both Clark Sr. and Clark Jr. lured Lemons out of the Spin Cycle Coin Laundry where he was shot and killed. They have been charged with felony murder. Jr. also faces a probation violation.

Clark Jr. was arrested June 28.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.