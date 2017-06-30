Police: Multiple people shot inside New York City hospital - CBS46 News

BREAKING

Police: Multiple people shot inside New York City hospital

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK (AP) -

Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.

The gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. Friday inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.

Police had no immediate information on whether anyone was killed.

Television images showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 
 

Connect with CBS46