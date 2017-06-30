Cobb County getting another Diverging Diamond Interchange

The diverging diamond interchange at Windy Hill Road was installed to reduce traffic crashes. It's one of several around the area and the people in charge of them say they are working.More >
The diverging diamond interchange at Windy Hill Road was installed to reduce traffic crashes. It's one of several around the area and the people in charge of them say they are working.More >
Police say a man was fatally shot Thursday night while authorities were serving a warrant in Marietta.More >
Police say a man was fatally shot Thursday night while authorities were serving a warrant in Marietta.More >
Sexual assault charges against a former Wheeler High School football player have been dropped.More >
Sexual assault charges against a former Wheeler High School football player have been dropped.More >
CBS46 learned that Cobb County commissioners failed to allocate $900,000 in last year's budget to pay for police officers to direct traffic at SunTrust Park.More >
CBS46 learned that Cobb County commissioners failed to allocate $900,000 in last year's budget to pay for police officers to direct traffic at SunTrust Park.More >
Several Cobb County commissioners have come out in support of a proposed “blight tax” on business owners who allow their properties to become neighborhood eye sores.More >
Several Cobb County commissioners have come out in support of a proposed “blight tax” on business owners who allow their properties to become neighborhood eye sores.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
President Donald Trump, who has squandered five months of united government, has single-handedly made the entire legislative process more difficult for Republicans.More >
President Donald Trump, who has squandered five months of united government, has single-handedly made the entire legislative process more difficult for Republicans.More >
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month and a Cherokee County couple's story shows just how awful this disease can hit any family at any time.More >
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month and a Cherokee County couple's story shows just how awful this disease can hit any family at any time.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old.More >
A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old.More >