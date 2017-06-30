Cobb County getting another Diverging Diamond Interchange

The Diverging Diamond Interchange has traffic criss-crossing lanes. It's suppose to be safer and help ease traffic flow. For drivers it can be confusing in the beginning.

"I'm a little bit scared about it," driver Christie Ledford said.

A new one is going in on Wade Green Road over I-75 in Kennesaw.

Cobb County Department of Transportation Director Jim Wilgus says this one is needed to relieve congestion.

"This at wade green is mainly a capacity problem a capacity thing where we have left turn movement that is heavy in the morning and in the afternoon it will back into the city of Kennesaw," Wilgus said. "So we are really doing something to alleviate that."

Gwinnett County has had a Diverging Diamond Interchange at Pleasant Hill road about four years now. The Executive Director of the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District Joe Allen says it's working.

"We're seeing actually the number of times you are having to physically stop with the DDI besides with what was there before is down by 51 percent," Allen said. "It has reduced by 43 percent total delay on this stretch of pleasant hill road and on top of that it has reduced accidents by about 20 percent."

Drivers in kennesaw are hoping it does the same thing for them.

"I'm hopeful that it will help the congestion problem there," Ledford said.

