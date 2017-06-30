Peachtree Corners to undergo hundred million dollar project

Peachtree Corners will get its own town square. Mayor Mike Mason held a ground breaking ceremony Friday.

The project will cost an estimated $103 million.

Twenty-one acres of green space across from The Forum will be turned into the town center. CBS46 learned that the city purchased the land in 2013 for $11.5 million. They then sold more than half of the land to a developing company, allowing the city to pay back its loan. The mayor says the $103 million will be paid for by developers and private businesses and tax payers wont pay a dime.

"This whole project, which is a $103 million project, will be done and the city will be completely debt free." Mayor Mason said.

Plans for the area include several retail stores, a high end movie theater, botanical gardens and brand new town homes. The project is expected to be complete by fall of next year.

