Reinhardt University Public Safety Institute sponsors FBI-LEEDS seminar for fourth year in a row

Reinhardt University's Public Safety Institute sponsors the 9th Annual FBI Georgia Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar. This is the fourth consecutive year that the University has sponsored the seminar.

“I want to extend a special thanks to GA-LEEDS Director Rick Townsend and the Atlanta Division of the FBI for allowing the University to be a part of this outstanding program,” said Reinhardt Public Safety Institute Director Trey Drawdy. “Universities in other parts of the country, including Princeton University and St. Cloud University, sponsor this seminar for law enforcement leaders in their respective regions. We deeply appreciate the opportunity to sponsor this event in Georgia.”

Dr. Chris Findley, of the Reinhardt University Public Safety Institute, participated alongside 85 state and local law enforcement leaders from across Georgia.

Topics of the seminar include organizational leadership, employment law, legal updates, public relations, media trends and crisis management. Instructors from the FBI Academy, Atlanta FBI police instructors and other subject matter experts presented the topics at the seminar.

