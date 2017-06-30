Marietta firefighter crash survivors: “We’d be lying if we said we’re not struggling”

Two Marietta firefighters who survived a fatal car crash while on vacation in Los Angeles have recovered from their injuries, but say they will forever be affected by the loss of their friend and fellow firefighter Ron Herens.

Herens, just 23 years old, died on impact when he was ejected from the car in what investigators believe was an accident caused by a DUI drier. Herens was on vacation along with four other Marietta firefighters.

“We were heading back from checking out some boats in the marina, then all of a sudden it was like waking up from a nightmare,” said Dillon Guest, one of the two survivors of the crash. He was driving at the time, while Doug Blanchard was in the front passenger seat.

Herens was in a back seat.

“We (Guest and Blanchard) were both knocked unconscious, so neither of us remember the impact. Kind of woke up, trying to piece together what just happened,” said Guest.

“The week went really well, we had a great time,” said Blanchard. “We take solace in the fact that our last few days with Ron were happy ones.”

Blanchard and Guest were dealt extensive injuries during the crash. Guest suffered broken ribs, a broken collar bone, and punctured lung. Blanchard had lacerations to his face and head, and a broken nose. Both men, 25 years old, sustained concussions.

“Our lives are forever changed by a bad decision, a really bad decision,” said Blanchard, speaking of the accused DUI driver, Benjamin Seider.

“Our hearts are broken. Our hearts are definitely broken. We’re struggling, we’d be lying if we said we’re not struggling,” said Blanchard.

He and Guest flew to Los Angeles to attend Seider’s first court hearing, and say they plan to travel back for future hearings to monitor the case and help bring it to justice.

Seider has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and driving with a 0.08% blood alcohol content causing injury. All are felony counts.

