2 young suspects rob convenience store in Senoia at gunpoint - CBS46 News

2 young suspects rob convenience store in Fairburn at gunpoint

By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
Please call Crimestoppers at 404-557-TIPS if you recognize either of the two suspects. Please call Crimestoppers at 404-557-TIPS if you recognize either of the two suspects.
FAIRBURN, GA (CBS46) -

Fairburn Police are investigating an armed robbery at a BP convenience store and gas station on Senoia Road that happened Saturday morning.

The suspects have not yet been identified.

