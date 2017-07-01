Scattered storms expected in north Georgia this afternoon

Scattered showers and storms are expected in north Georgia this afternoon through the evening hours.

What to expect

If a storm moves over your area, expect heavy rain and lightning. Isolated storms will also be capable of producing damaging winds. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms for northwest Georgia.

Airport delays

If you're flying out of Atlanta today, delays are possible due to weather.

Timing

Don't expect a washout, but the best chance of scattered storms will be possible in Atlanta from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.

