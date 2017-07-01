Microsoft partners with 'CampNow' summer coding program

The CampNow program, which is geared toward students from around the world between the ages of 13 and 18, runs for two weeks at the Atlanta campus.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change partnered with Microsoft for its 5th annual CampNow summer program for middle to high school students in metro-Atlanta.

The King Center is a 501c3 organization that was originally established in 1968 by Coretta Scott King.

The Center, which is also celebrating its 49th year since founding the Nonviolence 365 Gaming Hackathon, has been working to foster eager young minds on their paths to careers in engineering, computing, coding and other tech fields.

King’s daughter, Bernice A. King, is the CEO of the Center.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change ("The King Center") is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today.

Here’s a promo video of the program’s work so far.

The CampNow program, which is geared toward students from around the world between the ages of 13 and 18, runs for two weeks at the Atlanta campus.

The King Center has also received sponsorships from Wells Fargo, Regions Bank and the Martin Luther King, Jr Advisory Council.

