Police deputy on administrative leave after DUI arrest

The Cherokee Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of one of its own deputies for driving under the influence.

Johnathan Nuzzo, 42, is an eight-year veteran of the Cherokee Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested by the Ball Ground Police Department.

Nuzzo was released Friday afternoon on $1318 bail, and is currently on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

