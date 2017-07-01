Police deputy on administrative leave after DUI arrest - CBS46 News

Police deputy on administrative leave after DUI arrest

By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

The Cherokee Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of one of its own deputies for driving under the influence.

Johnathan Nuzzo, 42, is an eight-year veteran of the Cherokee Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested by the Ball Ground Police Department.

Nuzzo was released Friday afternoon on $1318 bail, and is currently on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

