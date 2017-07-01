Furkids in need of donation after taking in 61 cats

Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter is in need of donations this Independence Day week after it saves 61 cats who were exposed to virus at the Bartow County Animal Control facility.

The cats were accidentally exposed to the contagious, virulent, life-threatening feline distemper virus. Cats with feline distemper experience vomiting and diarrhea, and can die from dehydration.

Furkids is caring for all 61 cats, keeping them in quarantine at its Norcross cat shelter. Furkids is providing medical care, vaccinations, and TLC to return sick cats to health and keep the healthy cats safe. Once the cats are cleared and healthy, Furkids will make all of them available for adoption, sometime after July 9.

“The spread of feline distemper is one the many problems caused by pet overpopulation. These cats would have lost their lives for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time, and Furkids committed to a huge undertaking in giving them a second chance at life,” said Samantha Shelton, Furkids founder and CEO. “Furkids is grateful that the professionals at Bartow County Animal Control reached out to us, and regardless of the cost, we knew we had to help. Now we’re reaching out to ask animal lovers to help us care for these animals.”

Anyone who wants to help can make a donation at www.furkids.org and follow the cats’ progress at the Furkids Facebook page.

