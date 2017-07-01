Cats quarantined at Gwinnett County Animal Shelter

A prisoner transport bus was involved in a crash with multiple vehicles, Friday afternoon.More >
A prisoner transport bus was involved in a crash with multiple vehicles, Friday afternoon.More >
The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter has issued a voluntary 14-day quarantine of cats due to illness.More >
The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter has issued a voluntary 14-day quarantine of cats due to illness.More >
Peachtree Corners will get its own town square. Mayor Mike Mason held a ground breaking ceremony Friday.More >
Peachtree Corners will get its own town square. Mayor Mike Mason held a ground breaking ceremony Friday.More >
Raul Arruevalle, 39, asked an unknown woman for a ride June 18 at a QuickTrip in the 2100 block of Beaver Ruin Road.More >
Raul Arruevalle, 39, asked an unknown woman for a ride June 18 at a QuickTrip in the 2100 block of Beaver Ruin Road.More >
Police say a man who confessed to stealing iPhones didn't get far thanks to GPS tracking on one of the phones.More >
Police say a man who confessed to stealing iPhones didn't get far thanks to GPS tracking on one of the phones.More >
Here’s one for the record books.More >
Here’s one for the record books.More >
Two Marietta firefighters who survived a fatal car crash while on vacation in Los Angeles have recovered from their injuries, but say they will forever be affected by the loss of their friend and fellow firefighter Ron Herens.More >
Two Marietta firefighters who survived a fatal car crash while on vacation in Los Angeles have recovered from their injuries, but say they will forever be affected by the loss of their friend and fellow firefighter Ron Herens.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month and a Cherokee County couple's story shows just how awful this disease can hit any family at any time.More >
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month and a Cherokee County couple's story shows just how awful this disease can hit any family at any time.More >
Better Call Harry has been following the story of a Conyers man who put down $3500 on a truck, then when the financing fell through, not only lost the truck, but his deposit as well.More >
Better Call Harry has been following the story of a Conyers man who put down $3500 on a truck, then when the financing fell through, not only lost the truck, but his deposit as well.More >