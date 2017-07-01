Cats quarantined at Gwinnett County Animal Shelter

The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter has issued a voluntary 14-day quarantine of cats due to an illness.

While cleaning the shelter earlier Saturday, an animal welfare and enforcement officer found an unresponsive kitten. Preliminary testing by a local veterinarian indicates feline panleukopenia.

No felines will be impounded or allowed to leave the building pending instruction from the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

The University of Georgia will perform a necropsy to confirm.

The shelter staff has contacted everyone who has a pending feline adoption. Dog intake, adoptions and rescue will continue as usual.

