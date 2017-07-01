4 arrested for dozens of property damage incidents in Winder

Authorities have arrested four people accused of causing more than $10,000 worth of property damage in Winder.

The Winder Police Department and Barrow County Sheriff's Office responded to over 20 reported incidents involving a group of people riding around late at night and shooting out the windows of both vehicles and businesses with a BB gun.

The four people arrested were 18-year-old Mansfield Yancey, 18-year-old Deontavious Williams, 20-year-old Damon Griffin, and 18-year-old Hannah Wallace.

All suspects have been charged with reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.

