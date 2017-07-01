2 kids, 2 adults killed in Murray County plane crash

Four people have died following a small plane crash in Murray County, Saturday evening.

Murray County is 85 miles north of Atlanta.

The Murray County Sheriff confirms to CBS46 the crash occurred in a wooded area near Piney Hill Road around 4:44 p.m. The Murray County Coroner has confirmed the following people were killed in the crash:

Dexter Lee Gresham, 55

Mary Joe Yarbrough, 61

Austin Bay, 10

Kinsley Wilson, 10

Officials say when they went to the location of the crash they saw the two engine piper plane was missing two of its wings. NTSB air safety investigator Eric Allenye says the cause of the crash was definitely weather-related.

"We know that it was a weather-related accident, but we don't know what happened. We know that there were thunderstorms in the area. There were no distress calls before the accident," said Allenye. "It's a personal small plane it, it can hold up to five passengers. This particular airplane is configured for four. There was two adults and two children on board."

At this time, it is unknown where the plane was from or where it was headed.

