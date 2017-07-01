4 people dead after small plane crashes in Murray County

Four people have died following a small plane crash in Murray County, Saturday evening.

Murray County is 85 miles north of Atlanta

The Murray County Sheriff confirms to CBS46 the crash occurred in a wooded area near Piney Hill Road around 4:44 p.m.

Officials say when they went to the location of the crash they saw the two engine piper plane was missing two of its wings. They believe some type of weather event may have caused the crash.

At this time, it is unknown where the plane was from or where it was headed.

CBS46 has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more details are they are made available.

