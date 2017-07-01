Walton County Sheriff arrested for battery in 2016

CBS46 has confirmed the arrest of the Walton County Sheriff.

Sheriff Joe Chapman was arrested May 2016 in Florida but the news of his arrest has just now been leaked.

The Walton County Tribune reports he was arrested for battery after a fight at a bar.

CBS46 reached out to the Sheriff's Department but they have not returned our calls.

