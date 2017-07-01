Three puppies thrown out of truck in Sandy Springs

The Sandy Springs Police Department is looking for the person that threw several puppies out of a car.

Police say three puppies were thrown out of a black Toyota pickup truck in the area of Roberts Drive and Lexington Drive around 9 a.m.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, several citizens stopped and kept the puppies on the side of the road so they wouldn’t get hit. We contacted Belle Isle Animal Hospital and they gladly agreed to take the puppies and check them out.

If anyone has any information about the person(s) who may have done this, please contact police.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.