Levi's Call issued for 2 brothers traveling toward Alabama

An Levi's Call has been issued for two brothers believed to be traveling with a man toward Mobile, Alabama.

Hayden and Brantley Faulk, both white males, police say are with Joey Faulk in a silver Ford F-150 pickup.

If you have any information, please contact police at 706-225-4329.

Police have not released images yet, but we will update the story when one has been provided.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.