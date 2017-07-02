4th of July lake safety

Lake Lanier has been a popular destination over the holiday weekend. Boaters and swimmers have been taking over the water. Everyone is out enjoying their time off under the sun. But with that fun, comes potential danger.

"It'll be like a washing machine out there," Daniel Lambright said of the water.

Lambright knows what the lake looks like on a holiday. He fishes in his kayak and told reporter Ashley Thompson that he’s constantly watching out for boaters.

"I just keep my head on a swivel and I’ll hug the shoreline, stay close enough to the shore where the boats aren’t coming in."

The Department of Natural Resources advising those on the water to always wear a life jacket. We've learned that 83 percent of drowning victims involved in boating accidents last year were not wearing one.

Alondra Reyes and her family were grilling out Sunday morning. She said her daughter, and two of her friends don't know how to swim, so she keeps a watchful eye on them.

"We don't let them go out too deep, just like to the edge of the shore," she said.

Danny Dunn, paddle boards past the shore and although he can swim, he goes out with a device that could save his life, should he go under.

"We have PFDs, personal floatation devices, which is what this and you keep that on you at all times."

He said when he goes back out, next time on a boat, he knows to be hyper aware of those around him.

"You just have to be careful. You don’t want to do anything too crazy. You always want to pay attention. We usually just find a cove and hang out in the cove and when it gets real busy we’ll probably head in."

We’ve learned that The Department of Natural Resources has all of its available officers on the water looking for those boating under the influence. We’ve discovered alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths. DNR is trying to prevent deaths by stepping up patrols.