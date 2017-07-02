Braves take advantage of errors to beat A's 4-3

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Dansby Swanson hit a tiebreaking double off closer Santiago Casilla in the ninth inning to drive in Danny Santana - one of two unearned runs scored by Atlanta - and the Braves held on to beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Saturday.

Santana had two hits and two runs and Matt Adams added a sacrifice fly in his return to the lineup as Atlanta won its second straight in this interleague series. The Braves have won 10 of 14 overall.

Atlanta led 3-1 behind knuckleballer R.A. Dickey before Khris Davis hit a tying two-run home run off Arodys Vizcaino in the eighth.

After Johan Camargo struck out swinging against Casilla (1-3) to open the ninth, Santana reached base on Oakland shortstop Franklin Barreto's second error of the game. Santana stole second then scored when Swanson doubled down the left-field line,

Swanson also had an RBI double in the seventh.

Sam Freeman (1-0) retired two batters for the win. Jim Johnson pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

