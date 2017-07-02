Man, dog attacked by Pit bull in neighborhood

A man living in the Old Fourth Ward was injured and hospitalized after a Pit bull attack.

The man tells CBS46 he was bit in the face and on his arms. He claims this is the second time his neighbor's dog attacked his dog. He said during the first attack the neighbor's dog broke through a door.

Forrest Coley ran to his neighbor's rescue Sunday afternoon and found the victim and his dog suffering from multiple dog bites.

"I ran over and took some horse wrap and some paper towels--and there were some other neighbors as well with wet clothes and peroxide," said Coley. "So we all as neighbors came to help."

Coley says the Pit bull's owner constantly leaves his dog off the leash.

CBS46 reached out to Animal Control and the Atlanta Police Department but they would not comment because the case is an active investigation.

