"Impeach Trump" march held across the country

Protesters across the country took to the streets for an "Impeach Trump" march.

The march in Atlanta was held in midtown near Piedmont Park, Sunday. The group marched from the park to downtown chanting a list of concerns including international affairs to the President's use of social media.

The demonstrators admit impeaching President Trump will be a tough task, but they say it is something worth fighting for.

