1 dead, two injured following triple shooting at Fulton County Walmart

One person is confirmed dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fulton County late Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter location on Research Center Drive in Atlanta.

One of the victims died in the ambulance on the way to Grady Hospital. The second victim was also taken to Grady where their condition is unknown at this time. A third victim boarded a MARTA bus after the shooting and was later taken to Grady Hospital, where his condition is also unknown.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

It is unclear what caused the shooting.

