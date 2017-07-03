Several attend Sunday service at 2 Chainz' "Trap House"

Several people gathered for a Sunday church service at 2 Chainz' 'Trap House" on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta.More >
Several people gathered for a Sunday church service at 2 Chainz' 'Trap House" on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta.More >
One person is confirmed dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fulton County late Sunday night.More >
One person is confirmed dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fulton County late Sunday night.More >
An estimated 100 thousand visitors are expected to pack into metro Atlanta for July 4th festivities, and road closures are already happening for the annual Peachtree Road Race.More >
An estimated 100 thousand visitors are expected to pack into metro Atlanta for July 4th festivities, and road closures are already happening for the annual Peachtree Road Race.More >
Protesters in Atlanta marched from the park to downtown chanting a list of concerns including international affairs to the President's use of social media.More >
Protesters in Atlanta marched from the park to downtown chanting a list of concerns including international affairs to the President's use of social media.More >
Sheriff Joe Chapman was arrested May 2016 in Florida but the news of his arrest has just now been leaked.More >
Sheriff Joe Chapman was arrested May 2016 in Florida but the news of his arrest has just now been leaked.More >
The video was edited to show Trump beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face. A short time later, the official @POTUS Twitter account retweeted Trump's tweet to its 19 million followers.More >
The video was edited to show Trump beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face. A short time later, the official @POTUS Twitter account retweeted Trump's tweet to its 19 million followers.More >
As many in the United States celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, some minorities have mixed feelings about the revelry of fireworks and parades in an atmosphere of tension on several fronts.More >
As many in the United States celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, some minorities have mixed feelings about the revelry of fireworks and parades in an atmosphere of tension on several fronts.More >
Mayor Kasim Reed says the deal with Philips Arena ensures that the Atlanta Hawks remain in the City of Atlanta for decades to come. But Atlanta taxpayers feel like this money should have been invested in their communities.More >
Mayor Kasim Reed says the deal with Philips Arena ensures that the Atlanta Hawks remain in the City of Atlanta for decades to come. But Atlanta taxpayers feel like this money should have been invested in their communities.More >