Several attend Sunday service at 2 Chainz' "Trap House"

Several people gathered for a Sunday church service at 2 Chainz' 'Trap House" on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta.

The house, which 2 Chainz rented and painted pink in order to promote his newest album "Pretty Girls Like Trap Music", hosted the event Sunday afternoon. A flier for the event featured several hashtags, including #EndtheWarOnThePoor, #PoliceBrutality, #EndGentrification, #DrugPolicy and #Homelessness.

Event Livestreamed

Many people made it out to the church service, which was also livestreamed on the Twitter feed of Criminal Lawyer Gerald A. Griggs.

Watch the livestream of the event below

