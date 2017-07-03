Rainbow crosswalks officially part of Atlanta Cityscape

A prominent intersection in Midtown Atlanta has a new look as the rainbow-colored crosswalks are now a permanent fixture of the Cityscape.

There had been a movement to bring the crosswalks to the city since the pride celebration of 2015 and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed announced they would be here to stay on the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting on June 12.

Organizers circulated a petition and that caught the attention of several city council members who supported the measure.

Residents, like Rebekah Brown, came out to take pictures of the newly painted crosswalks.

"I was just going to the Caribou Coffee and saw the street was closed and I realized it was because they were painting the rainbow crosswalks," said Brown. "I thought it was really pretty and I like the message behind it and I'm glad Atlanta's showing some pride."

CBS46 asked city council member and mayoral candidate Caesar Mitchell what happens when other movements and organizations want similar projects to support their causes.

He says the city would likely consider those requests on a case-by-case basis.

